2020 Poll: Trump Beats Beto

President Donald Trump defeats liberal darling Rep. Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke (D-TX) in a hypothetical 2020 matchup.

According to The Hill-Harris X poll released this week that could concern Democrats solely focused on nominating the best candidate to defeat the president, Trump does particularly well against O’Rourke, getting 37% to O’Rourke’s 30%.

Trump does not do as well against other potential challengers like former Vice President Joe Biden, who defeats Trump by six percentage points (42%-36%), and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who narrowly edges Trump (38%-37%) in the poll.

Trump recently mocked O’Rourke’s potential presidential bid, telling White House reporters, “I thought you were supposed to win before you run for president.”

The Hill-HarrisX poll was conducted December 16-17 and has a margin of error if +/- 3.1 percentage points.