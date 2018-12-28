President Donald Trump threatened to close the Southern border on Friday if Democrats continued blocking funding for border security.

“We will be forced to close the Southern Border entirely if the Obstructionist Democrats do not give us the money to finish the Wall & also change the ridiculous immigration laws that our Country is saddled with,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president commented on the ongoing funding stalemate as the partial government shutdown continued into the seventh day.

Trump added that he was willing to freeze economic activity between the Southern border and even end trade with Mexico.

“Go back to pre-NAFTA, before so many of our companies and jobs were so foolishly sent to Mexico,” he wrote. “Either we build (finish) the Wall or we close the Border.”

The shutdown is expected to continue into January after Congressional Democrats refused to fund border security in the new government funding bill.

Trump accused Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador of “doing nothing” to help keep their people from traveling to America despite receiving millions of dollars in aid from the United States.

“Word is that a new Caravan is forming in Honduras and they are doing nothing about it,” he wrote. “We will be cutting off all aid to these 3 countries – taking advantage of U.S. for years!”

We will be forced to close the Southern Border entirely if the Obstructionist Democrats do not give us the money to finish the Wall & also change the ridiculous immigration laws that our Country is saddled with. Hard to believe there was a Congress & President who would approve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2018

….The United States looses soooo much money on Trade with Mexico under NAFTA, over 75 Billion Dollars a year (not including Drug Money which would be many times that amount), that I would consider closing the Southern Border a “profit making operation.” We build a Wall or….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2018

…..close the Southern Border. Bring our car industry back into the United States where it belongs. Go back to pre-NAFTA, before so many of our companies and jobs were so foolishly sent to Mexico. Either we build (finish) the Wall or we close the Border…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2018