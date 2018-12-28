Federalist Writer Bre Payton Passes Away at 26 After Hospitalization

Bre Payton, a conservative writer for The Federalist, tragically passed away at 26 Friday after being hospitalized with H1N1 flu.

“Thank you everyone for your prayers. It is with a heavy heart that I type this. Unfortunately Bre has passed. Please send prayers to her family. Rest in paradise you beautiful soul,” California Republican Morgan Murtaugh said in a social media post Friday.

Murtaugh discovered Payton unconscious Thursday and called 911.

A page created for Payton on Caring Bridge read:

Around 8:30 this morning, December 27th, Bre’s friend went into her room and found her unresponsive and barely breathing. She immediately called 911 and Bre was taken to the hospital where she was admitted to the ICU, sedated & intubated, and doctors began working up a diagnosis. After a CT scan and hours of testing, they have determined she has the H1N1 flu and possibly meningitis. The doctors are concerned that her neurological signs are not great at this point and have informed us the next 24-48 hours are going to be critical for her.

Following the announcement of her passing, many of Payton’s friends and colleagues showed an outpouring of support.

“We are devastated and heartbroken by the news of Bre Payton’s death today. She was kind, gentle, and joyful. Our only comfort is the knowledge that she is now peacefully resting in the arms of her Savior. We grieve her loss deeply, but rejoice in her eternal salvation in Christ,” Federalist co-founder Sean Davis said.

“Ben and I are absolutely gutted and horrified by this news. Our prayers for Bre_payton and her family. We are less without her – in every possible way. A wonderful, fearless, vibrant, intelligent young woman. Sending prayers to all of her family and friends during this darkness,” Meghan McCain said.

“God be with her family. Bre Payton was a wonderful human being. How utterly awful,” Federalist contributor Jesse Kelly said.

“This is terribly sad. So young, talented and full of life and promise, her life suddenly snuffed out,” Fox News’ Brit Hume said.

“Absolutely devastated to hear Bre_payton has passed. Such a sweet, beautiful soul, a great writer and a wonderful human. RIP” Fox Business’s Kennedy said.

Read all the messages and prayers sent to Payton and her family:

Every one of us in the @OANN DC studio is in shock right now. Our prayers go out to our great friend @Bre_Payton and her family and loved ones — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 28, 2018

Please pray for @Bre_payton. She is a dear friend.

A talented writer.

A beautiful person.

She needs our prayers. https://t.co/tK3ziqP0ng — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 28, 2018

Bre Payton was a wonderful, smart, beautiful woman lost far too young. God bless her. — Christopher Bedford (@CBedfordDC) December 28, 2018

Bre Payton passed away from a sudden illness. Bre is one of the kindest, most thoughtful souls I've ever encountered. She made a positive impact on every person she met, her smile, her love of LIFE, God, & passion for news was contagious. SHE WILL be missed! Pray for her family. pic.twitter.com/fPjifm65QS — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) December 28, 2018

Life is such a precious gift. @Bre_payton lived hers exquisitely well and we will never forget her. There are no words for the perpetual void her loss will leave in this world. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) December 28, 2018

My podcast co-host. My Problematic Woman in crime. My birthday twin. My very dear friend. At just 26, @Bre_payton was youger than me, but felt more like my big sister. I am in complete shock that we lost this beautiful soul, and am comforted only by the faith she had in the Lord. pic.twitter.com/8rUNejejdu — Kelsey Harkness (@kelseyjharkness) December 28, 2018

Oh no. Just saw the news about @Bre_payton. So terrible. My heart goes out to her family, friends and colleagues. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) December 28, 2018