A Mexican national wanted for double homicide in Mexico was admitted to the United States through the H-2B visa program, whereby thousands of low-skilled foreign workers are brought in every year to take blue-collar American jobs.

Every year, U.S. companies are allowed to import 66,000 low-skilled H-2B foreign workers to take blue-collar, non-agricultural jobs. The H-2B visa program is used by businesses to bring in cheaper foreign workers and has contributed to blue-collar Americans having their wages undercut.

On September 27, Jose Froylan Garcia Melendez was admitted to the U.S. on an H-2B visa. The following day, after Melendez was rewarded the visa, Mexican officials notified the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency to make them aware that the national was wanted in Mexico for double homicide.

Two days after his admission to the U.S., Melendez was arrested by ICE agents while at work in Weems, Virginia for immigration violations. The next day, Mexican officials issued Melendez’s arrest warrants, formally charging him with the double homicide.

“Aliens who have committed crimes in their home countries cannot seek haven in the U.S.,” ICE official Russell Hott said in a statement.

Subsequently, ICE deported Melendez to Mexico where he will be tried for the murders.