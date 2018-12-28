The mother of Mollie Tibbetts, the 20-year-old University of Iowa student allegedly murdered by an illegal alien, has welcomed a migrant teenager from Mexico into her home following her daughter’s death.

In August, police announced that Tibbetts’ body was found in a cornfield in her rural hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa after she was last seen jogging on July 18.

Illegal alien Cristhian Bahena-Rivera, a 24-year-old from Mexico, has been charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts’ death after police say he admitted to confronting and chasing down the young woman. The illegal alien lived in a region of Iowa that was surrounded by sanctuary cities, as Breitbart News noted, and an initial autopsy report revealed that Bahena-Rivera allegedly stabbed Tibbetts to death before dumping her body in a cornfield.

In a Washington Post profile, Tibbetts’ mother, Laura Calderwood, says she has since invited her high school son Scott’s friend, 17-year-old Ulises Felix, to live with her after his parents — illegal aliens — fled the state of Iowa to Illinois following the Tibbetts murder.

Washington Post reporter Terrence McCoy characterized the Angel Families — the growing group of American parents and relatives whose loved ones have been murdered by illegal aliens — as being obsessed with finding justice.

“The stories almost always begin the same way. A son or daughter is dead, and an undocumented immigrant is blamed. Aggrieved and adrift, the parents search for meaning in it all, some finding what they can in obsession and hatred,” McCoy wrote. He went on:

‘In my life we’re going to find the trash who killed my kid,’ said Scott Root of Council Bluffs, Iowa, whose daughter, Sarah Root, 21, was killed in 2016, allegedly by an undocumented drunk driver who was released after partially paying bail, then disappeared. Others find meaning in political transformation. ‘I became a Republican,’ said Sabine Durden of Mineral Springs, Ark., whose son was killed by an undocumented immigrant in a traffic collision. And still others in activism: ‘My story needed to get out,’ said Laura Wilkerson of Pearland, Texas, whose son, Josh Wilkerson, 18, was beaten to death in 2010 by an undocumented immigrant.

