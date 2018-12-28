Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), House minority leader and, most likely, soon-to-be House speaker (D-CA), is enduring the partial federal government shutdown at a luxury resort in Hawaii.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that Pelosi, who calls the impasse over $5 billion for a border wall the “Trump shutdown,” is at Fairmont Orchid resort, where prices range from $899 per night for a standard room to $4,899 a night for the presidential suite:

The resort, on Hawaii’s Big Island, features a golf course, six restaurants, and a 10,000-square-foot oceanfront pool. It also features a “Spa Without Walls,” where the 110-minute Ali’i Royal Experience is available for $369 and a 50-minute couples massage runs $549, according to the spa menu. While at the spa, guests can snack on a gluten-free grilled prawn summer roll for $19. This is not Pelosi’s first holiday vacation to Hawaii. In 2011, it was reported by the Hawaii Reporter that Pelosi had in previous years stayed in a $10,000-a-night suite at the Four Seasons Resort in Kona for her holiday vacation.

Pelosi slammed Trump on Twitter during the Christmas holiday, claiming his holding out to get border funding is harming Americans. Apparently, it is not harming her vacation plans.

“Instead of bringing certainty into people’s lives, @realDonaldTrump is continuing the #TrumpShutdown just to please right-wing radio & TV hosts,” Pelosi tweeted:

Instead of bringing certainty into people’s lives, @realDonaldTrump is continuing the #TrumpShutdown just to please right-wing radio & TV hosts. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) December 24, 2018

The Daily Caller reported:

The House passed a stopgap funding bill on Dec. 20 that included $5.7 billion to construct a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, however, with a 51-seat majority, Republicans fell short of the necessary 60 votes needed to send it to President Donald Trump’s desk for signature. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to kill the legislation on arrival in the Senate, and consequently, a government shutdown has been in effect since funding expired Dec. 21. The Democratic leaders pledged not to appropriate a single dollar towards funding a wall, and Pelosi further promised to put forth a funding bill that does not include any of Trump’s demands when she assumes the speakership in January.

When the Democrats officially take over the House on January 3, Pelosi is expected to get final approval as the next speaker of the House.

