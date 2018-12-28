The illegal alien accused of murdering 33-year-old Newman, California police officer Ronil Singh the day after Christmas has been arrested by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, along with two alleged accomplices.

Gustavo Perez Arriaga, an illegal alien living in California, was arrested on Friday after he allegedly shot and killed Singh — a legal immigrant from Fiji — during a routine traffic stop, as Breitbart News reported, on December 26.

Over his police radio, Singh called out “shots fired” and as police arrived at the scene of the traffic stop, they found the officer on the ground with a gunshot wound. Singh was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Perez Arriaga was arrested along with 25-year-old Adrian Virgen and 27-year-old Erik Razo Quiroz, both of whom are suspected by law enforcement of aiding the illegal alien in evading arrest following the murder.

The law enforcement community has been mourning the loss of Singh, who Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson called “an American patriot” during a news conference this week, Breitbart News noted.

Our hearts are heavy for the Newman, CA Police Department after they lost one of their own this morning. Officer Ronil Singh took this Christmas photo with his family just hours before he was shot and killed while on-duty. Thank you for your service sir. #FallenHero pic.twitter.com/VG0Z63zd2S — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) December 26, 2018

“This is not a big department. This is a department of 12. This is a man that I saw every day he worked,” Richardson said. “This is a man that I relieved on Christmas day so he could go home and spend time with his family and his newborn child.”

“I think what’s being lost here is yes, he was a police officer, and that’s why all of you are packed in this room because he was tragically taken from us,” Richardson continued. “But what really needs to be known is that he was truly just a human being and an American patriot.”

Singh leaves behind a wife, Anamika, and his five-month-old son. The Stanislaus County Sheriff Department has set up a memorial fund for the Singh family where readers can donate here.