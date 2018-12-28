Two illegal aliens helped an another evade arrest in the sanctuary state of California after the suspect was wanted for murdering 33-year-old Newman, California Police Officer Ronil Singh, police say.

Gustavo Perez Arriaga, an illegal alien living in California, was arrested on Friday after he allegedly shot and killed Singh — a legal immigrant from Fiji — during a routine traffic stop on December 26.

Over his police radio, Singh called out “shots fired” and as police arrived at the scene of the traffic stop, they found the officer on the ground with a gunshot wound. Singh was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Along with the arrest of Perez Arriaga — who police say should have been deported out of the U.S. if not for California’s “sanctuary state” policy — authorities arrested 25-year-old Adrian Virgen and 27-year-old Erik Razo Quiroz for allegedly helping the illegal alien evade arrest.

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson confirmed that Virgen and Quiroz are also illegal aliens living in the U.S. and referred to them as the “brothers” of Perez Arriaga.

“We have also arrested two of his brothers,” Christianson said. “… they intentionally lied to us, they tried to divert us off of the investigation. They mislead us. They provided information that was false, all in an attempt to protect their brother.”

Christianson said, specifically, the two illegal aliens were taken into custody by the Sheriff’s Department just south of Stanislaus County, California. They were questioned by police and “lied” to authorities to aid Perez Arriaga in his escape, where he planned to cross the border into Mexico, where he is a native.

“We had them in custody and asked for their cooperation and they lied to us,” Christianson said.

Singh leaves behind a wife, Anamika, and a five-month-old son. The Stanislaus County Sheriff Department has set up a memorial fund for the Singh family where readers can donate.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.