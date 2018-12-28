A report from Reason reveals not a single New Jersey resident has surrendered their “high capacity” magazines to state police since the implementation of the magazine ban.

Breitbart News reported that New Jersey’s “high capacity” magazine ban took effect December 11, 2018, making the mere possession of such a magazine a fourth degree felony.

At first, the New Jersey State Police refused to rule out door-to-door enforcement of the ban, then made clear that they had no plans to go house-to-house.

Now, over two weeks since the ban took effect, the NJSP say no residents have surrendered their “high capacity” magazines.

According to Reason, NJSP Sgt. Jeff Flynn said “they have received ‘zero'” magazines as a result of the ban.

On December 15, 2018, former NYC police commissioner Bernard Kerik blasted the magazine ban because it also applies to off-duty police officers, too. In other words, off-duty officers cannot legally use magazines holding more than 10 rounds while off the clock.

Kerik said, “NJ Governor @GovMurphy is endangering the life of every off duty NJ cop! Gang bangers, drug thugs and really bad guys don’t give a damn about magazine capacity… So he takes the good guy’s ammunition, and the bad guys are loaded for bear!”

