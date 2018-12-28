Vape Store Clerk Has Meltdown over Customer Wearing Trump Shirt

A store clerk at a vape store was fired Friday evening after he was caught on video screaming at a customer wearing a shirt that said “Trump” and a MAGA hat, demanding for him to leave and refusing to sell him anything.

“LEAVE THE STORE! LEAVE THE STORE! LEAVE THE STORE! F-CK OFF! I DON’T GIVE A F-CK, GET OUT!” the employee screamed at the customer, Ian Furgeson, who posted the video on his Facebook page on Friday afternoon.

The clerk can be seen taking a swing at Furgeson in the video and accusing Furgeson of being racist. The clerk makes a phone call, telling someone that Furgeson was wearing “some Trump bullsh-t.”

“I’m not serving anyone that has to do with that f-cker,” he said, referring to President Donald Trump. “He’s a treasonous a–hole.”

Furgeson proposed that the clerk sell him the vape juice he came to buy for his wife, and he would not call the police or call the store’s headquarters and get him fired. “What you did was assaulted me,” he told the clerk.

The clerk reluctantly began ringing Furgeson up. After Furgeson said, “God bless America, capitalism wins again,” the clerk launched into another profanity-laced tirade: “F-ck your capitalism, f-ck your f-cking president, he’s a racist stupid piece of sh-t.”

The store, XHale in Loganville, Georgia, posted on Facebook late Friday an announcement of the clerk’s firing:

“To our friends and customers,” it read. “Tonight, we had an employee act improperly toward a customer. Xhale City does not tolerate this kind of behavior from its employees. When we identified the employee at fault, we fired him immediately. We’ve also spoken to the customer and apologized. We value our clients and treat them with respect and dignity, regardless of their political views.”