House minority leader and fierce abortion rights proponent Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that everyone has “a moral responsibility to ensure all children of God are treated with compassion and decency.”

Pelosi released a statement following the report that eight-year-old Felipe Alonzo-Gomez, a migrant child, had died at the border on Christmas Day. Another migrant child, Jakelin Amei Rosmery Caal Maquin, died earlier this month at the border.

“The tragic death of an innocent child on Christmas Day breaks the hearts of all,” said Pelosi, who is likely to become the next House speaker.

“We all have a moral responsibility to ensure all children of God are treated with compassion and decency,” she said. “The death now of two children in U.S. custody is unconscionable.”

Pelosi also has vowed congressional investigations into the deaths of the two migrant children in order “to seek justice and ensure that no other child is left to such a fate.”

The Democrat leader, however, apparently does not hold unborn children in the same high regard and – though she claims to be a Catholic – has never released a statement referring to aborting babies up until the day of birth as “unconscionable.”

In 2015, after the Center for Medical Progress released undercover videos of Planned Parenthood officials allegedly engaged in the sale of aborted baby body parts for profit, Pelosi defended the organization and criticized Republicans for threatening to shut down the government rather than fund Planned Parenthood.

“Planned Parenthood has as its top priority women’s health; that’s what it has always been about,” she insisted, adding that she was “call[ing] for an investigation into the practices of the Center for Medical Progress for setting up a false company to ‘ensnare’ Planned Parenthood, to ‘create a controversy that doesn’t exist.’”

Pelosi also said congressional investigations into Planned Parenthood’s role in trafficking the remains of aborted babies were “un-American.”

At its annual gala event in Washington, DC, in 2014, Planned Parenthood – America’s largest abortion chain – rewarded Pelosi with its Margaret Sanger Award, the organization’s highest honor, for supporting its business.

Using the common euphemism that abortion is “women’s health care,” former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards said about Pelosi, “No one is more deserving of this honor than Leader Pelosi, who has fought tirelessly throughout her career to protect and expand women’s access to health care.”

The award was extended to Pelosi “in recognition of her leadership, excellence, and outstanding contributions to the reproductive health and rights movement over the course of her career.”

Catholic World News observed following Planned Parenthood’s announcement of the award:

The Margaret Sanger Award, named from the notorious racist and eugenicist [who] helped to establish Planned Parenthood, recognizes a public figure for “outstanding contributions to the reproductive health and rights movement.” Nancy Pelosi, who identifies herself as a practicing Catholic, has campaigned tirelessly for unrestricted legal abortion.

In 2013, Pelosi referred to abortion safety laws that require high standards of care for abortion clinics as an “assault” on “women’s health.”