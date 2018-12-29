Report: Jetway Collapses at BWI, Injuring at Least Six

A jetway collapsed at Baltimore-Washington International (BWI) Airport in Maryland, leaving at least six people injured, according to multiple reports.

Multiple emergency services personnel responded to the scene, transporting at least six people to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Airport officials tweeted that the reported partial collapse was due to an “equipment failure involving a jet bridge” at Gate E-10:

Partial equipment failure involving jet bridge at #BWI Gate E-10. BWI Fire & Rescue Dept responded, along w/ mutual aid. Preliminary info indicates 6 individuals transported to local hospitals w/ non-life-threatening injuries. — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) December 30, 2018

A witness told WUSA reporter Adam Longo that the jetway, which is the passenger bridge that connects the plane to the gate, had a hole located in the bottom of the structure:

🚨BREAKING 3 🚨

Jetway collapse at BWI airport.

Purported eyewitness claims not a complete collapse.

She just deplaned.

Says there is a hole in the bottom of the jetway where you see that bright light in the pic.

Unknown on injuries or severity. pic.twitter.com/Vk2y89lt9o — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) December 30, 2018

Airport officials announced Saturday evening that the jet bridge collapse is under investigation, and the bridge at Gate E-10 will remain closed until officials complete their investigation.

UPDATE: Jet bridge failure is under investigation. The jet bridge will remain closed until investigation is complete. Aircraft moved from gate. No further impact to operations. — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) December 30, 2018

Airport crews moved the aircraft away from the gate.