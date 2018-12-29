Report: Jetway Collapses at BWI, Injuring at Least Six

The Associated Press

A jetway collapsed at Baltimore-Washington International (BWI) Airport in Maryland, leaving at least six people injured, according to multiple reports.

Multiple emergency services personnel responded to the scene, transporting at least six people to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Airport officials tweeted that the reported partial collapse was due to an “equipment failure involving a jet bridge” at Gate E-10:

A witness told WUSA reporter Adam Longo that the jetway, which is the passenger bridge that connects the plane to the gate, had a hole located in the bottom of the structure:

Airport officials announced Saturday evening that the jet bridge collapse is under investigation, and the bridge at Gate E-10 will remain closed until officials complete their investigation.

Airport crews moved the aircraft away from the gate.

