President Donald Trump remained at the White House on Saturday, again urging Democrats to return to Washington, DC, and make a deal to fund the government.

“I am in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come on over and make a deal on Border Security,” Trump wrote on Twitter as the partial government shutdown continued into the eighth day.

The president has canceled his New Year’s Eve plans at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida while House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer remain on vacation.

As Breitbart News reported on Friday, reports revealed that Pelosi was spending the shutdown at a luxurious resort in Hawaii.

Trump commented that Democrats were more concerned with attacking him personally than getting things done for the American people.

“From what I hear, they are spending so much time on Presidential Harassment that they have little time left for things like stopping crime and our military!” Trump said: