Brian Kolfage, the triple-amputee military veteran who has raised more than $17 million to pay for a wall on the U.S. southern border with Mexico through a GoFundMe campaign is telling supporters on social media that he will make a “huge announcement” next week.

“You all will be very happy to see what a little hard work can achieve and how we have it pulled off,” Kolfage wrote on the GoFundMe page where 294,661 people have donated and 2,984,722 have signed a petition that Kolfage added to his campaign.

In a series of tweets, Kolfage said the campaign is a success and that he would be making an announcement next week.

“We are funding the Wall! We Have it Done. Big Announcement Next Week!!! Donate,” Kolfage tweeted.

“There’s nothing better than being told we can’t do something and then coming out on top. We are funding the wall, and you are about to take part in a historic moment. Next week we release our full plan,” Kolfage tweeted.

“Make sure to go donate and sign petition! HUGE announcement next week!!” Kolfage tweeted.

“We are building the wall! News released next week,” Kolfage tweeted.

“Sign our petition! We are building the wall! No one knows the details yet except us, and we will release next week!” Kolfage tweeted.

Kolfage traveled to Washington, DC, after Christmas to meet with lawmakers and other supporters.

Breitbart News reported on Rep. Steven Palazzo (R-MS) introducing the Border Bonds for America Act of 2018 that would direct the Treasury Department to issue government savings bonds that could be used to fund wall construction.

The bill “allows American citizens the opportunity to purchase revenue bonds to help finance the construction of a southern border wall,” the press release announcing the legislation said.

“This bill is a safe investment into the infrastructure and security of our country,” Palazzo said, adding that there is a precedent for Americans paying to ensure the nation’s security.

“During World War II, 85 million Americans purchased $185 billion in war bonds and financially supported our troops while they were defending our country,” Palazzo said. “This legislation would allow for the patriots of today’s era to help support American security in the same way as previous generations.”

“The American people are fed up with the political games fueled by the Democrats’ inaction to secure our borders and protect our citizens,” Palazzo said. “In November of 2016, Americans voted for better border security, and as vice chairman of the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, I believe this legislation allows new alternatives for our citizens to support their values and defend our homeland.”

