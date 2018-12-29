WATCH: Transgender Woman Lashes Out at Clerk After Being Called ‘Sir’

A biological male living as a transgender female shopping at a GameStop in Albuquerque, New Mexico, lashed out at a male store clerk after he called the customer “sir,” according to a video of the incident.

The dispute began after the store clerk called the shopper “sir” while in the middle of ringing up an item. The transgender customer, however, berated the clerk for using the wrong pronoun while the male clerk apologized profusely.

“I don’t want credit, you’re going to give me my f***ing money back,” the transgender customer yelled at the store clerk, according to the video.

A female customer waiting in line tried to intervene as the situation escalated, saying she would “call the police” if the confrontation did not resolve itself.

“Excuse me sir, there is a young man in here, you need to watch your mouth,” the female customer said. “I can call the police if you would like me to, you need to settle down.”

The transgender customer did not take kindly to the woman’s response, angrily insisting on being called “ma’am.”

“Excuse me, it’s ma’am! It is ma’am!” the transgender customer replied. “You need to settle down and mind your own business.”

The store clerk attempted to diffuse the argument between the two customers, but that seemed to escalate things even more.

“Motherf*****, take it outside if you want to call me sir again. I will show you a f***ing sir,” the shopper said.

The transgender shopper knocked over a stand of toys in a fit of rage, asked for the company’s corporate number to file a complaint about being “misgendered,” and marched out.