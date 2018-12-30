Donald Trump Blames Democrat Immigration Policies for Child Deaths in Custody

US President Donald Trump speaks at a military briefing during an unannounced trip to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq on December 26, 2018. - President Donald Trump arrived in Iraq on his first visit to US troops deployed in a war zone since his election two years ago (Photo …
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

President Donald Trump blamed Democrats on Saturday for the deaths of two children at the border.

“Any deaths of children or others at the Border are strictly the fault of the Democrats and their pathetic immigration policies that allow people to make the long trek thinking they can enter our country illegally,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Democrats continue to oppose the president’s funding demands for border security and refuse to close immigration asylum loopholes allowing migrants to enter the country by claiming asylum.

The president said that a wall would help send the message to potential migrants that they were not welcome.

Jakelin Caal Maquin, 7, and Felipe Gomez Alonzo, 8, died after claiming asylum and being detained at the border.

Trump defended border patrol enforcement agents, as Democrats continued to blame his administration’s tough stance on immigration for the children’s deaths.

“Border Patrol needs the Wall and it will all end,” Trump said. “They are working so hard & getting so little credit!”

 

.