Exclusive — Candace Owens Announces First Blexit Rally: ‘We’ll See You in Los Angeles’

Conservative firebrand Candace Owens announced that the first Blexit rally will take place in Los Angeles, California.

“In celebration of the White Woman’s March crashing and burning— we’d like to formally announce the first 2019 #BLEXIT rally,” Owens said, knocking the left-wing group oft-accused of anti-Semitism and which had to cancel its California event reportedly over fears that attendance would have been “overwhelmingly white.”

In celebration of the White Woman's March crashing and burning— we'd like to formally announce the first 2019 #BLEXIT rally. We'll see you in Los Angeles on January 20th! Sign up using the below link! @TheOfficerTatum @DavidJHarrisJr @marklutchman https://t.co/kk6uQy53q3 pic.twitter.com/W4HVBacmYs — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 30, 2018

“It’s undeniable that the minority conservative movement is growing. Everyday more and more of us are waking up to the realization that we are pawns in a white liberal game for power,” Owen told Breitbart News in an email Sunday, adding that, “2019 will be about pulling us all together— Black, hispanics, and asians who are fed up with the Left— to create a grassroots campaign against the poisonous ideologies of Socialism and extreme liberalism.”