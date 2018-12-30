Florida Commissioner Shoots Alleged Intruder in Self-Defense

A Florida city commissioner shot and wounded a suspected intruder who tried to enter his home in order to elude police.

The Associated Press reports that the suspect fled a traffic stop, crashed a car, then climbed a fence into Commissioner Brian Williams’ backyard and allegedly broke into his garage.

Williams confronted the intruder, who allegedly tried to push past the commissioner in an attempt to get inside the house. Commissioner Williams shot the suspect twice to thwart entry.

Fox News reports that the suspect, 22-year-old Avelino Misreal Vasquez-Perez, is expected to survive.

Police said Williams will face no charges in the incident because he acted in self-defense.

Williams said, “I am glad that everything turned out the way it did. I guess he is doing OK and we are happy and glad that no one in my family was hurt.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.