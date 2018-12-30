When it comes to astute and quick-witted individuals within the Trump administration, one name appears in the minds of millions of Americans: Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Sanders, who currently serves as the White House press secretary, began her career with the Trump administration in 2017 as deputy press secretary, serving under former Press Secretary Sean Spicer. In July of 2017, it was announced that Sanders would take Spicer’s position after he announced his resignation.

After facing immense criticism from several within the media, Sanders has remained a strong voice for the many who admire her courage and unwavering ability to stand up for the administration’s values and agenda.

In no particular order, here are ten of Sarah Sanders’ top moments as White House press secretary in 2018.

During a White House press briefing in October, Sarah Sanders stated she does not have a “problem stating facts” and said CNN’s Jim Acosta “probably” does have a “problem with” stating facts:

Sarah Sanders to CNN’s Jim Acosta: “I don’t have any problem stating facts. I know that’s something you probably do have a problem with, but I don’t.” pic.twitter.com/RE80GSgZAH — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) October 3, 2018

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders called out media bias in August after Michelle Wolf attacked her looks during the White House Correspondents dinner and said, “The media has a role to play for the discourse in this country”:

Sarah Sanders goes off on CNN's Jim Acosta and the rest of the media.pic.twitter.com/ajh2VGmln4 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 2, 2018

After journalist April Ryan misquoted Sanders in May as being “blindsided” by Rudy Giuliani’s comments during an interview with Fox News, Sanders responded, “With all due respect, you actually don’t know much about me”:

Sarah Sanders slams April Ryan saying, "With all due respect, you actually don't know much about me.” pic.twitter.com/EPfdQjtTUT — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) May 3, 2018

In March, Sanders slammed the media for negative coverage of President Trump’s planned (now completed) meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, and alluded to the media’s positive coverage of a few North Korean regime members a few months prior. Sanders stated, “I’m glad that you guys are acknowledging a lot of the problems with North Korea, because just a couple of weeks ago a lot of members in the press were elevating North Korea and some of the members in the regime”:

“I’m glad that you guys are acknowledging a lot of the problems with North Korea, because just a couple of weeks ago a lot of members in the press were elevating North Korea and some of the members in the regime.” – @PressSec to the press on North Korea pic.twitter.com/h8J73vhaoI — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) March 9, 2018

In May, Sanders became emotional behind the podium after a young child asked her what the administration was doing to prevent “senseless tragedies” from occurring in schools.

Earlier today, @PressSec was filled with emotion as she responded to a young boy who asked her what the administration was doing to prevent “senseless tragedies” from occurring in schools again. pic.twitter.com/5iLiP1FM4B — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) May 30, 2018

Sanders made an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America in September where she called out Democrats’ double standard concerning women who come forward with accusations of sexual assault. Sanders said, “It’s a lot of Democrats that like to ignore Keith Ellison and Cory Booker and love to fight and champion women until they disagree with them”:

“It's a lot of Democrats that like to ignore Keith Ellison and Cory Booker and love to fight and champion women until they disagree with them." – @PressSec pic.twitter.com/k5wfHP70nx — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) September 25, 2018

After being questioned in May on whether the administration was “concerned” with “obstruction of justice” comments made by Adam Schiff, Sanders boldly responded, “We here at the White House try never to be concerned with anything dealing with Adam Schiff”:

Reporter: “Is the White House concerned as Congressman Adam Schiff has said, that so many of the questions point to obstruction of justice?” Sarah Sanders: “We here at the White House try never to be concerned with anything dealing with Adam Schiff.” pic.twitter.com/U9t4LuWB1l — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 1, 2018

Also in May, Sanders addressed President Trump’s “animals” comment that referred to MS-13 gang members. She defended the president’s comment and said, “If the media and liberals want to defend MS-13, they’re more than welcome to. Frankly, I don’t think the term that the president used was strong enough. It took an animal to stab a man 100 times and decapitate him and rip his heart out”:

Press Sec. Sanders says Pres. Trump's "animals" comment yesterday referred to MS-13 gang members. "This is one of the most vicious and deadly gangs…frankly, I think that the term 'animal' doesn't go far enough." https://t.co/cL08pmxbsp pic.twitter.com/0z0LGJLcuZ — ABC News (@ABC) May 18, 2018

After being questioned by CNN’s Jim Acosta on whether the president watches news programs and tweets about them shortly after, Sanders slammed the cable network’s ratings and claimed Acosta was “upset” that President Trump was “not watching CNN.”

Acosta responded, “I think he watches a lot of CNN if you don’t mind me saying.”

“Ehhh, I don’t think that’s true. Your numbers would be higher,” Sanders replied:

Sarah Sanders: I’m sure you’re disappointed that he’s [@POTUS] not watching CNN. Jim Acosta: I think he watches a lot of CNN if you don’t mind me saying. Sarah Sanders: Ehhh, I don’t think that’s true. Your numbers would be higher. pic.twitter.com/z7u3lze2vv — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) January 11, 2018

In November, Sanders joined President Trump in Indiana for a rare appearance at a Trump rally. During her brief speech, Sanders expressed her concern for the future of America.

“The greatest job that I’ll ever have, the greatest title I’ll ever have, is that of a mom. That’s why I work for this President . . . I want somebody that I know will protect their future, protect this country, and make sure they have the best America possible,” Sanders said:

“The greatest job that I’ll ever have, the greatest title I’ll ever have, is that of a mom. That’s why I work for this President . . . I want somebody that I know will protect their future, protect this country, and make sure they have the best America possible.”—@PressSec in IN pic.twitter.com/8yurmGu89o — GOP (@GOP) November 6, 2018