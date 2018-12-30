Trump Proposes ‘Slightly Larger’ Obama ‘Mansion’ Wall for U.S.

President Donald Trump pointed to a 10-foot security wall around the Obama’s “mansion/compound” as he called for a wall along the U.S. border Sunday.

“President and Mrs. Obama built/has a ten foot Wall around their D.C. mansion/compound,” Trump wrote. “I agree, totally necessary for their safety and security. The U.S. needs the same thing, slightly larger version!”

The federal government is in the midst of a partial government shutdown as Congressional Republicans and Democrats have failed to produce a funding bill that would include monies for building a southern border wall and border security. The partial shutdown officially began after midnight the Friday before Christmas, but the first several days of it included weekend and already schedule holiday days off including Christmas Day.

President Trump made clear that he will not sign a bill that fails to include border wall funding that he said Congressional Republicans promised him before he signed a $1.3 trillion omnibus funding bill earlier this year. He has called for a compromised $5 billion in border wall and border security funding that Trump requires in order to sign a bill to end the partial government shutdown.

“When I begrudgingly signed the Omnibus Bill, I was promised the Wall and Border Security by leadership,” Trump reminded congressional Republican leadership on December 20. “Would be done by end of year (NOW). It didn’t happen! We foolishly fight for Border Security for other countries – but not for our beloved U.S.A. Not good!”

