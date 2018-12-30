The brother of 33-year-old Newman, California, police officer Ronil Singh who was allegedly murdered the day after Christmas by an illegal alien is mourning the loss of his loved one.

During a news conference, Singh’s brother, Reggie, said Ron would be missed by many.

“Ronil Singh was my older brother,” Reggie said. “Yes, he’s not coming back but there’s a lot of people out there that miss him.”

Reggie also praised and thanked law enforcement, including the Newman Police Department, Homeland Security officials, and the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department for relentlessly following leads on the case and ultimately arresting illegal alien Gustavo Perez Arriaga for Singh’s murder.

“And a lot of law enforcement people that I don’t know who worked days and nights to make this happen,” Reggie said of the arrest. “I’d like to thank you from the bottom of my heart to make this happen. I wish I could thank all the law enforcement agencies, Homeland Security in San Franciso, thank you everyone … I was waiting for this to happen.”

Arriaga, an illegal alien living in California, allegedly shot and killed Singh — a legal immigrant from Fiji — during a routine traffic stop the day after Christmas.

Over his police radio, Singh called out “shots fired” and as police arrived at the scene of the traffic stop, they found the officer with a gunshot wound. Singh was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson says California’s “sanctuary state” law “provided sanctuary” for the accused killer, Perez Arriaga. Police said Perez Arriaga was a “known” gang member who plotted to flee across the U.S.-Mexico border after the killing. The illegal alien allegedly crossed into the U.S. through Arizona a couple of years ago.

Also arrested by police — seven individuals have been arrested for allegedly helping Perez Arriaga evade arrest — are illegal aliens 25-year-old Adrian Virgen and 27-year-old Erik Razo Quiroz, Breitbart News reported.

Virgen, like Perez Arriaga, would have been deported out of the U.S. if not for California’s sanctuary state law. Meanwhile, Razo Quiroz is a convicted felon who has already been twice deported to Mexico.