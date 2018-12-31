16 of Melania Trump’s 2018 Service and Christmas Celebrations

First lady Melania Trump spread Christmas cheer and service throughout the month of December–from White House decorations to serving children and military service members.

1. Mrs. Trump welcomed the White House Christmas tree just before Thanksgiving this year, ushering in the Christmas season hand-in-hand with husband President Donald Trump:

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melanie Trump receive the beautiful White House Christmas tree as the near 20-ft Fraser Fir arrived on horse-drawn carriage @realDonaldTrump @FLOTUS #Christmas pic.twitter.com/yovI9ev0rh — Michelle Moons (@MichelleDiana) November 19, 2018

2. The first lady designed the White House decorations herself with the theme “American Treasures,” honoring the “unique heritage of America,” according to the Office of the First Lady:

The People’s House @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate Christmas and the holiday season! pic.twitter.com/oejKW3mC15 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 26, 2018

A beautifully illustrated booklet describing the White House Christmas decorations was provided to Christmastime visitors. The book included a Christmas cookie recipe from first lady Trump and highlighted her Be Best policy platform on display:

3. Military care kits in November: Mrs. Trump and second lady Karen Pence, along with military spouses and wives of Cabinet secretaries, packed personal supplies to be sent to troops serving overseas at Christmas. “Our prayers remain with all those serving overseas and for the families who wait for them to come home,” Mrs. Trump told event attendees:

First Lady Melania Trump, Second Lady Karen Pence and wives of some cabinet secretaries assemble military care kits at the Red Cross to be distributed to American military troops serving abroad in Djibouti, Iraq, Kuwait, and Poland @FLOTUS #Christmas pic.twitter.com/yED7Kp6sCw — Michelle Moons (@MichelleDiana) November 27, 2018

Sending our love & support to the troops this holiday season. Honored to visit the @RedCross w @SecondLady yesterday to help create comfort kits for military who are currently deployed. Thank you for all you do! pic.twitter.com/Hnvw0awKBu — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 28, 2018

4. Bringing warnings of opioid abuse dangers to college students: The first lady joined Host Eric Bolling for a town hall discussion on opioid abuse at Liberty University in late November. “I have learned that addiction can begin with something as innocent as injury. It could be a sports injury or from some kind of accident,” Mrs. Trump warned the students. She brought awareness to the potential of legitimate uses for opioids transitioning to abuse and overdose:

Thank you @LibertyU! What a great crowd of smart and committed students. Together, I know we can make a real difference in the opioid crisis and save lives! pic.twitter.com/b49GdNgwJS — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 28, 2018

5. President and Mrs. Trump lit the National Christmas Tree:

Tonight, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump lit the National Christmas Tree in President's Park on the Ellipse! pic.twitter.com/rYMaOfaxgd — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 28, 2018

6. Mrs. Trump joined other first ladies and spouses of world leaders at the G20 Summit in Argentina:

A great opportunity to come together with many spouses for the #G20Argentina. Thank you First Lady @JulianaAwada_ for hosting us! pic.twitter.com/rBDxcbV9OC — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 2, 2018

7. President and Mrs. Trump honored former President George H.W. Bush as he lay in state in the U.S. Capitol:

8. President and Mrs. Trump celebrated Hanukkah with Jewish Americans at the White House:

“From the depths of despair, the Jewish people built a mighty and majestic nation, a thriving democracy in the heart of the Middle East, and a light of hope to all of the world.” Happy Hanukkah from President Trump and the First Lady! pic.twitter.com/E27IRZuxiE — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 7, 2018

9. First lady Trump spent time in early December with military families supporting the Toys for Tots program. She gave a brief message of support before joining the military kids in sorting toys and making cards to go with the boxes full of gifts. She also donated books to the Toys for Tots literacy program:

Enjoyed spending time with children & the @USMC at their annual @ToysForTots_USA drive. Thank you to everyone who came out to help in this wonderful opportunity to give back! #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/bYEnLS2tOx — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 11, 2018

10. The first lady spent a marathon day traveling to multiple military locations to visit with military men and women serving the country:

Wonderful to be in Hangar 789 with many service members & their families at @JBLEnews! Our prayers remain with all those serving overseas this Christmas. God Bless you all! #USA pic.twitter.com/MkCeZlB23k — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 13, 2018

An incredible day spending time with our men and women in uniform on USS George H.W. Bush. Thank you for your sacrifice & service! #USA pic.twitter.com/WWncNQfiMj — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 13, 2018

It is an honor to be #FLOTUS to this incredible country & thank you to @DepSecDef for joining me on all of the day’s visits! pic.twitter.com/qg2KlWSxla — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 17, 2018

11. The White House held many Christmas season receptions, and Mrs. Trump joined in to welcome guests with a smile alongside President Trump:

President Donald Trump addresses family, friends, supporters, guests at White House evening Christmas reception… pic.twitter.com/NhzIRHqosd — Michelle Moons (@MichelleDiana) December 14, 2018

12. First lady Trump upheld a longstanding tradition of U.S. first ladies when she traveled to Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC. She met with several children who had been born prematurely and cared for at the hospital and met with their families, as well. She also read to children–from babies to older children being treated at the facility. She read from the story Oliver the Ornament, which encourages children to be kind. Video of her reading the story was aired in hospital rooms throughout the facility. She then visited with and hugged the children who were able to be present in the room where she was reading the story:

First Lady Melania Trump embraces with hospital children and reads Christmas story “Oliver the Ornament” encouraging kindness and met with former premie babies treated at Children’s National hospital #Christmas @FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/EzjKgDMiT9 — Michelle Moons (@MichelleDiana) December 14, 2018

13. President and first lady Trump released their official White House Christmas portrait:

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. @POTUS & @FLOTUS are seen Saturday, December 15, in their official 2018 Christmas portrait, in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) pic.twitter.com/nIuplZSDBe — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 18, 2018

14. On Christmas Eve, Mrs. Trump joined her husband, President Trump, to make calls to American children as part of tracking Santa Claus:

Helping children across the country track #Santa is becoming one of my favorite traditions! @Potus and I enjoyed working with @NORADSanta – #ChristmasEve pic.twitter.com/CYNkARbFaI — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 25, 2018

15. The first lady joined President Trump for a special Christmas Day message to the country:

16. On Christmas Day evening, the first lady covertly traveled with President Trump to the United States Al-Assad military airbase in Iraq to thank American troops for their service, especially while away from their families at Christmastime:

.@FLOTUS Melania and I were honored to visit our incredible troops at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq. GOD BLESS THE U.S.A.! pic.twitter.com/rDlhITDvm1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2018

The first couple also visited troops in Ramstein Air Base in Germany before returning to the United States. The couple spent Christmas Day in Washington, DC, instead of Florida as the president continued work during a partial government shutdown.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook.