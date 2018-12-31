16 of Melania Trump’s 2018 Service and Christmas Celebrations

US First Lady Melania Trump attends with Father Christmas personificator a Toys for Tots event at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, DC, on December 11, 2018. - Toys for Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford …
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
Washington, DC

First lady Melania Trump spread Christmas cheer and service throughout the month of December–from White House decorations to serving children and military service members.

1. Mrs. Trump welcomed the White House Christmas tree just before Thanksgiving this year, ushering in the Christmas season hand-in-hand with husband President Donald Trump:

2. The first lady designed the White House decorations herself with the theme “American Treasures,” honoring the “unique heritage of America,” according to the Office of the First Lady:

A beautifully illustrated booklet describing the White House Christmas decorations was provided to Christmastime visitors. The book included a Christmas cookie recipe from first lady Trump and highlighted her Be Best policy platform on display:

3. Military care kits in November: Mrs. Trump and second lady Karen Pence, along with military spouses and wives of Cabinet secretaries, packed personal supplies to be sent to troops serving overseas at Christmas. “Our prayers remain with all those serving overseas and for the families who wait for them to come home,” Mrs. Trump told event attendees:

4. Bringing warnings of opioid abuse dangers to college students: The first lady joined Host Eric Bolling for a town hall discussion on opioid abuse at Liberty University in late November. “I have learned that addiction can begin with something as innocent as injury. It could be a sports injury or from some kind of accident,” Mrs. Trump warned the students. She brought awareness to the potential of legitimate uses for opioids transitioning to abuse and overdose:

5. President and Mrs. Trump lit the National Christmas Tree:

6. Mrs. Trump joined other first ladies and spouses of world leaders at the G20 Summit in Argentina:

7. President and Mrs. Trump honored former President George H.W. Bush as he lay in state in the U.S. Capitol:

8. President and Mrs. Trump celebrated Hanukkah with Jewish Americans at the White House:

9. First lady Trump spent time in early December with military families supporting the Toys for Tots program. She gave a brief message of support before joining the military kids in sorting toys and making cards to go with the boxes full of gifts. She also donated books to the Toys for Tots literacy program:

10. The first lady spent a marathon day traveling to multiple military locations to visit with military men and women serving the country:

11. The White House held many Christmas season receptions, and Mrs. Trump joined in to welcome guests with a smile alongside President Trump:

12. First lady Trump upheld a longstanding tradition of U.S. first ladies when she traveled to Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC. She met with several children who had been born prematurely and cared for at the hospital and met with their families, as well. She also read to children–from babies to older children being treated at the facility. She read from the story Oliver the Ornament, which encourages children to be kind. Video of her reading the story was aired in hospital rooms throughout the facility. She then visited with and hugged the children who were able to be present in the room where she was reading the story:

13. President and first lady Trump released their official White House Christmas portrait:

14. On Christmas Eve, Mrs. Trump joined her husband, President Trump, to make calls to American children as part of tracking Santa Claus:

15. The first lady joined President Trump for a special Christmas Day message to the country:

16. On Christmas Day evening, the first lady covertly traveled with President Trump to the United States Al-Assad military airbase in Iraq to thank American troops for their service, especially while away from their families at Christmastime:

The first couple also visited troops in Ramstein Air Base in Germany before returning to the United States. The couple spent Christmas Day in Washington, DC, instead of Florida as the president continued work during a partial government shutdown.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook.

.