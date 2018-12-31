Donald Trump: Get the United States Out of ‘NEVER ENDING WARS’

President Donald Trump responded on Monday to criticism of his decision to withdraw troops from Syria.

“If anybody but Donald Trump did what I did in Syria, which was an ISIS loaded mess when I became President, they would be a national hero,” the president wrote on Twitter.

Trump reminded critics of his foreign policy that he campaigned on: getting the United States out of prolonged conflicts in the Middle East.

“I campaigned against the NEVER ENDING WARS, remember!” he wrote, noting that he wanted American soldiers to return home to their families.

Trump ridiculed the criticism his decision was getting.

“It is Fake News and Pundits who have FAILED for years that are doing the complaining,” he wrote. “If I stayed in Endless Wars forever, they would still be unhappy!”

