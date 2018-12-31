Former CIA Director John Brennan on Monday expressed hope that the Republican Party will rethink its support of President Donald Trump in the new year, stating “We need an actual leader—our Nation’s future is at stake.”

“It is my sincere hope that the forthcoming exposure of your malfeasance & corruption will convince enough Republicans to abandon you in 2019,” the Obama-era intelligence chief wrote on Twitter. “We have had enough of your whining from the White House. We need an actual leader—our Nation’s future is at stake.”

Brennan’s remark came in response to President Trump’s tweet pushing back on negative press regarding his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from war-torn Syria — a move that, the Commander-in-Chief stated, would have garnered high praise had another president done the same. “I am the only person in America who could say that, ‘I’m bringing our great troops back home, with victory,’ and get BAD press,” President Trump tweeted Monday morning. “It is Fake News and Pundits who have FAILED for years that are doing the complaining. If I stayed in Endless Wars forever, they would still be unhappy!”

Brennan criticized President Trump’s December 20 decision to pull approximately 2,000 troops from the war-torn nation plagued by fighting between ISIS and the Syria military, claiming it was an example of how the president’s “impulsive and self-satisfying ‘gut'” hurts America’s foreign policy objectives.

President Trump asserted the Islamic jihadist group is all but defeated to defend the move.

In August, the president revoked Brennan’s security clearance over concerns the former intelligence chief, a contributor to the left-wing news network MSNBC, was using his access to sensitive information to benefit financially.