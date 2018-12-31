Malcolm Nance: Trump Is ‘Draft Dodging Chickenhawk Coward’

MSNBC terrorism analyst Malcolm Nance lambasted President Donald Trump Monday for criticizing “failed” military leaders over their Syria policy, referring to him as a “draft-dodging chickenhawk coward.”

“I campaigned on getting out of Syria and other places,” President Trump wrote on Twitter. “Now when I start getting out the Fake News Media, or some failed Generals who were unable to do the job before I arrived, like to complain about me & my tactics, which are working.”

…I campaigned on getting out of Syria and other places. Now when I start getting out the Fake News Media, or some failed Generals who were unable to do the job before I arrived, like to complain about me & my tactics, which are working. Just doing what I said I was going to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2018

The former U.S. Navy senior chief petty officer and Trump critic responded to the criticism by accusing the president of floundering as a leader, husband, and father. “Draft dodging chickenhawk cowards don’t get to call any Generals “failed. “ You failed at manhood,” Nance wrote. “You failed as “leader”. You failed marriage & as father. You failed at rejecting Treason. Your most spectacular failure was as an American. History will show #TrumpEqualsFailure.”

Draft dodging chickenhawk cowards don’t get to call any Generals “failed. “ You failed at manhood. You failed as “leader”. You failed marriage & as father. You failed at rejecting Treason. Your most spectacular failure was as an American. History will show #TrumpEqualsFailure https://t.co/WLaDZr8Hbf — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) December 31, 2018

On December 20, President Trump announced his decision to withdraw roughly 2,000 U.S. troops from Syria, declaring victory over ISIS. However, the pullout, which was met with outcry from establishment lawmakers across the political spectrum, could be slowed, Sen. Lindsey Graham told reporters outside the White House Sunday.

“I think we’re in a pause situation,” said the South Carolina Republican after lunch at the White House. “I think we’re slowing things down in a smart way,” he said, later noting President Trump understands the withdrawal could place Kurdish fighters in harm’s way.

National security adviser John Bolton is scheduled to meet with Israeli and Turkish officials next weekend to discuss the move.