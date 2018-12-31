Man Discovers Unscathed Bible After Fire Ravages Home

A fire destroyed nearly everything in a Texas man’s home Friday morning–except for one personal possession that withstood the flames.

Charles House woke up to the smell of smoke and dashed out of his tiny home consisting of a storage unit turned into a living space. He thought all was lost.

Turns out one item was left unscathed by the blaze: House’s personal Bible.

“He said His word would not perish, and the Bible did not burn,” House told KLTV. “It was scorched, but it did not burn.”

The local fire marshal’s office released a report Friday confirming that the cause of the fire was faulty wiring, which caused the walls within the home to catch fire from the sparks coming from the overloaded circuits.

House said he is blessed to have survived the inferno, but he is getting some financial help through a GoFundMe page set up to cover the costs of what he lost.

As of Monday afternoon, the page raised more than $3,100 of its $5,000 goal.

“It’s a blessing,” he said. “I can’t stop saying that because it’s a blessing. Thank God.”

House’s Bible is not the only religious item to survive a devastating fire. A painting of Jesus housed inside a 150-year-old Baptist church in Massachusetts survived an October fire that destroyed everything else in the church.