Ocasio-Cortez ‘Disappointed’ at McCaskill for Calling Her a ‘Thing’

Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) shot back at outgoing Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO), criticizing her for calling her a “thing” and referring to her as a “bright shiny new object.”

The 29-year-old self-described Democratic Socialist tweeted Saturday afternoon that McCaskill’s remarks were “disappointing”:

Not sure why fmr Sen. McCaskill keeps going on TV to call me a “thing” and “shiny object,” but it’s pretty disappointing. McCaskill promised she’d “100% back Trump up” on his anti-immigrant rhetoric & lost. In MO, almost all progressive ballot issues won. https://t.co/53qKvnr8KG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 29, 2018

McCaskill, however, insisted that Ocasio-Cortez was focusing too much on semantics, saying that she was actually trying to wish her well and “cheer” her accomplishments:

.In the same interview I said I “wish you well and hope you hang the moon.” My point was that results, not rhetoric is what really matters. Most folks are very cynical about all the promises, when they aren’t followed by real accomplishments. I look forward to cheering yours! 👍🏻 — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) December 30, 2018

McCaskill told CNN in an interview last week that she was confused about why Ocasio-Cortez was gaining so much attention for pulling off an upset victory in November’s midterm elections over outgoing Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY).

“I’m a little confused why she’s the thing,” McCaskill said. “But it’s a good example of what I’m talking about, a bright shiny new object, came out of nowhere and surprised people when she beat a very experienced congressman.”

McCaskill lost an election battle of her own in the 2018 midterms when Republican challenger Josh Hawley defeated her by six points in the Missouri U.S. Senate race.

McCaskill, who has one week left in office, blamed pro-abortion activists for her loss to Hawley.