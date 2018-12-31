President Donald Trump demanded again on Monday that Democrats fund border security.

“Our Southern Border has long been an ‘Open Wound,’ where drugs, criminals (including human traffickers) and illegals would pour into our Country,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president commented on the issue as the partial government shutdown entered its tenth day.

Trump remained in Washington, DC, for the entire Christmas holiday, except a brief visit to the troops overseas in Iraq and Germany, and did not golf.

Democrats, however, left town for vacation, including likely future Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who spent her time in Hawaii at a luxury resort.

“Dems should get back here an [sic] fix now!” Trump wrote.

Pelosi will take the gavel as speaker of the House on Thursday, provided she gets enough support from fellow House Democrats: