Three Times Democrats Predicted Trump’s Policies Would Kill People

Democrats, media figures, and pundits predicted over the last two years that many people would die as a result of President Donald Trump’s policies.

Here are some of the more outrageous claims:

Larry Summers predicts thousands would die because of tax cuts, Obamacare individual mandate repeal.

Former Bill Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers contended in an op-ed last year that thousands would die because Trump’s tax cuts bill repealed Obamacare’s individual mandate.

The former Treasury secretary said that by repealing Obamacare’s individual mandate, millions will become uninsured, which will subsequently lead to higher mortality rates in America.

Summers said that Trump’s tax cuts, “will result in 10,000 extra deaths per year.”

Oren Cass, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, found, contrary to Summers’ claim, that public health has declined under Obamacare.

Paris Climate Treaty Withdrawal

Former Obama Secretary of State John Kerry claimed in November that people are going to die due to President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate treaty.

“People are going to die because of the decision Donald Trump made,” Kerry told the Guardian. “My kids and my grandkids are going to face a difficult world because of what Donald Trump has done.”

CNN political analyst John Avlon claimed that Trump’s policies could lead to “80,000 unnecessary deaths every decade.”

Meanwhile, German newspaper Die Welt has proclaimed Trump “the most successful climate protector in the world” after an International Energy Agency (IEA) report found that the “biggest drop in [carbon] emissions came from the United States.”

Trump’s Response to Hurricane Maria

Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-IL) claimed in an interview in September that thousands of Peurto Ricans died during Hurricane Maria due to President Trump’s laziness. The Illinois Democrat then cited a Harvard study which claimed that over 4,000 people died because of the Hurricane.

“This is a president of the United States with a catastrophic situation in Puerto Rico, unprecedented in Puerto Rico with thousands of people dying and saying how expensive and how lazy we are,” Gutierrez said.

“The only one who was lazy was you, Mr. President. You were lazy, and you weren’t on duty, and people died because of it,” the Democrat added.