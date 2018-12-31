Top Donald Trump ‘Very Stable Genius’ Tweets of 2018

President Donald Trump tweeted 2,843 times in 2018, willingly engaging in a messaging war with his critics, the “haters,” the “losers” and the “fake news” on social media.

Here are some of his biggest moments on Twitter in 2018.

“My button works”

Trump kicked off 2018 with a series of challenges to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, coining the term “rocket man” and comparing buttons. Who could have guessed that they would meet in March on friendly terms?

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

“Very stable genius”

January featured several media reports questioning the president’s mental state. Trump fired back.

….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

“No chaos”

The establishment media spent months reporting White House leaks about the infighting and mishaps in Trump’s administration.

But the president said that it was only a sign of “great energy.”

The new Fake News narrative is that there is CHAOS in the White House. Wrong! People will always come & go, and I want strong dialogue before making a final decision. I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection). There is no Chaos, only great Energy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018

‘Cryin’ Chuck’ Schumer’s failed shutdown

Senate Democrats kicked off 2018 with a shutdown of their own, which ended in a “humiliating defeat.”

Cryin’ Chuck Schumer fully understands, especially after his humiliating defeat, that if there is no Wall, there is no DACA. We must have safety and security, together with a strong Military, for our great people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2018

Battle with Biden

When Joe Biden repeated his desire for a fight with Donald Trump, the president responded with a WWE style smackdown. “Don’t threaten people Joe!”

The new Fake News narrative is that there is CHAOS in the White House. Wrong! People will always come & go, and I want strong dialogue before making a final decision. I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection). There is no Chaos, only great Energy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018

Where’s my apology?

Disney CEO Bob Iger personally called former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett after ABC TV star Roseanne Barr insulted her Twitter. But what about all the false things said about Trump on ABC?

Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that “ABC does not tolerate comments like those” made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

The Donald Trump Twitter Style Guide

“I capitalize certain words only for emphasis, not b/c they should be capitalized!”

After having written many best selling books, and somewhat priding myself on my ability to write, it should be noted that the Fake News constantly likes to pore over my tweets looking for a mistake. I capitalize certain words only for emphasis, not b/c they should be capitalized! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2018

Donald Trump vs. Lebron James and Don Lemon

Basketball star Lebron James and Don Lemon teamed up in a CNN interview to trash Trump and the president responded in kind.

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

Game of Thrones meme

This was likely sent by staff, but President Donald Trump’s account fired off a Game of Thrones meme directed at Iran.

Begun these meme wars have.

Other messages of Iran were less subtle.

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

Global Warming

It was freezing cold in November and Donald Trump utilized best way to ridicule climate change alarmists.

Brutal and Extended Cold Blast could shatter ALL RECORDS – Whatever happened to Global Warming? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2018

The Tariff Man

China’s biggest fear.

….I am a Tariff Man. When people or countries come in to raid the great wealth of our Nation, I want them to pay for the privilege of doing so. It will always be the best way to max out our economic power. We are right now taking in $billions in Tariffs. MAKE AMERICA RICH AGAIN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2018

Tarrifs are grrrrreat!

Tariffs are the greatest! Either a country which has treated the United States unfairly on Trade negotiates a fair deal, or it gets hit with Tariffs. It’s as simple as that – and everybody’s talking! Remember, we are the “piggy bank” that’s being robbed. All will be Great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2018

Sorry not sorry

Around the Thanksgiving holiday, Trump was feeling thankful.

You just can’t win with the Fake News Media. A big story today is that because I have pushed so hard and gotten Gasoline Prices so low, more people are driving and I have caused traffic jams throughout our Great Nation. Sorry everyone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2018

The Young and the Beautiful

Trump was saddened by the many people who served in his administration, only to have their lives ruined. Tough town!

Who’s going to give back the young and beautiful lives (and others) that have been devastated and destroyed by the phony Russia Collusion Witch Hunt? They journeyed down to Washington, D.C., with stars in their eyes and wanting to help our nation…They went back home in tatters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2018

Bye Rex!

Rex Tillerson launched a few mealy-mouthed criticisms of his former boss, months after he was fired. Trump was much less subtle.

Mike Pompeo is doing a great job, I am very proud of him. His predecessor, Rex Tillerson, didn’t have the mental capacity needed. He was dumb as a rock and I couldn’t get rid of him fast enough. He was lazy as hell. Now it is a whole new ballgame, great spirit at State! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

Fake News is the “enemy of the people”

No phrase infuriated the media more than his decision to call “fake news” the “enemy of the people.”

The president used the phrase over a dozen times on Twitter on 2018 to criticize the media for their reporting about his administration.

Had a very good and interesting meeting at the White House with A.G. Sulzberger, Publisher of the New York Times. Spent much time talking about the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media & how that Fake News has morphed into phrase, “Enemy of the People.” Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

His other message to the media? You’re going to miss me when I’m gone.

The Fake News Media is going CRAZY! They are totally unhinged and in many ways, after witnessing first hand the damage they do to so many innocent and decent people, I enjoy watching. In 7 years, when I am no longer in office, their ratings will dry up and they will be gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

Dirty Red Hen

President Trump joined the angry crowd of his supporters on Twitter after a woman restaurant proprietor refused to serve Sarah Sanders because of her position in the Trump administration.

The Red Hen Restaurant should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders. I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

“little Adam Schitt”

Was it a typo?

So funny to see little Adam Schitt (D-CA) talking about the fact that Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker was not approved by the Senate, but not mentioning the fact that Bob Mueller (who is highly conflicted) was not approved by the Senate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2018

Horseface

Donald Trump quietly endured Stormy Daniels and Michael Anevetti’s daily attacks, despite the former porn star taking the money and signing a nondisclosure agreement. But when they lost their day in court, Trump knew it was time to strike.