President Donald Trump took a shot at Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) in a Monday interview with the Fox News Channel, saying one must “ask her psychiatrist” if the progressive lawmaker, still smarting from the fallout over her DNA test results, thinks she can defeat him in 2020.

“Well, that I don’t know,” the president told host Pete Hegseth on Fox News’s All American New Year when asked if Warren thinks she can win the White House. “You’d have to ask her psychiatrist.”

President Trump, who frequently hammers Warren for alleging Native American lineage, often referring to her as “Pocahontas,” joked with Hegseth that the host may possess more ancestry than the 2020 hopeful. “I think you have more than she does, and maybe I do too, and I have nothing,” President Trump told the host. “So, we’ll see how she does. I wish her well, I hope she does well, I’d love to run against her.”

Earlier Monday, Warren launched a presidential exploratory committee, cementing herself as the first serious Democrat candidate to move towards mounting a White House run. In her first press conference since announcing the committee, the Massaachutes Democrat vowed to “build a grassroots campaign,” telling reporters outside her home that she is “in this fight all the way.”

“It’s already got people from all across this country who are going to be part of it, and together, we’re going to make change,” she said. “And if people out there see it and want to be part of it, I hope they go to elizabethwarren.com and join us. Because this is how we’re going to build the movement that will change America.”

Pressed on whether she would have revealed the DNA results in a different fashion, Warren danced around the question, answering instead:

You know — look — I have put it all out there. It’s there for anyone to see, but at the end of the day, this is going to be about this election going forward, is going to be about the tens of millions of families across this country who work hard, who play to the rule, and who just time after time, take one body blow after another.

Some White House officials expressed glee over Warren’s bid, with one unnamed staffer predicting to the Daily Mail that the progressive lawmaker “will go down in flames.”

‘It’s a dream come true,’ another official told the British newspaper. “Can we get [Democrat Sen. Richard] Blumenthal to run too? More phony Democrats, please.”