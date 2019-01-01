White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders issued a late Tuesday statement blaming Democrats and Speaker-Designate Nancy Pelosi for refusing to compromise on a plan to reopen the government.

“President Trump made a serious, good faith offer to Democrats to open the government, address the crisis at our border, and protect all Americans,” said Sanders. “We have heard nothing back from the Democrats, who so far have refused to compromise.”

“Speaker Designate Nancy Pelosi released a plan that will not re-open the government because it fails to secure the border and puts the needs of other countries above the needs of our own citizens,” Sanders went on. “The Pelosi plan is a non-starter because it does not fund our homeland security or keep American families safe from human trafficking, drugs, and crime.”

She pointed to President Donald Trump’s invitation for House Democrat leaders to come to the White House Wednesday for a border security briefing:

The President has invited Republican and Democrat leaders in Congress to the White House for a border security briefing from senior Department of Homeland Security officials on Wednesday, and he remains committed to reaching an agreement that both reopens the government and keeps Americans safe.

President Trump tweeted at Pelosi New Years Day morning, “Border Security and the Wall “thing” and Shutdown is not where Nancy Pelosi wanted to start her tenure as Speaker! Let’s make a deal?”

Border Security and the Wall “thing” and Shutdown is not where Nancy Pelosi wanted to start her tenure as Speaker! Let’s make a deal? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2019

Earlier the same morning Trump charged, “One thing has now been proven. The Democrats do not care about Open Borders and all of the crime and drugs that Open Borders bring!”

