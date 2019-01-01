Donald Trump: Happy New Year to the ‘Haters’ and the ‘Fake News Media’

President Donald Trump issued a special Twitter all-caps New Year’s greeting on Tuesday.

“HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE, INCLUDING THE HATERS AND THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA!” he wrote.

The president promised great things ahead in 2019, despite Democrats taking power in the House of Representatives.

“2019 WILL BE A FANTASTIC YEAR FOR THOSE NOT SUFFERING FROM TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME,” he wrote. “JUST CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE, GREAT THINGS ARE HAPPENING FOR OUR COUNTRY!”

The president also took shots at Democrats for refusing to fund a wall as part of border security.

“The problem is, without a Wall there can be no real Border Security – and our Country must finally have a Strong and Secure Southern Border!” he wrote.

