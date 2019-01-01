Donald Trump Hits Back at ‘General’ McChrystal: ‘Big, Dumb Mouth’ 

President Donald Trump shot back Tuesday at fired Obama Administration official Gen. Stanley McChrystal’s characterization of the president as “immoral” in an ABC interview.

““General” McChrystal got fired like a dog by Obama. Last assignment a total bust. Known for big, dumb mouth. Hillary lover!” Trump wrote Tuesday.

President Trump was responding to a Lifezette article tweeted by TV and radio host Laura Ingraham. The article, entitled, “Media Didn’t Like McChrystal Until He Started Bashing Trump” referenced McChrystal’s weekend interview with ABC News. The retired four-star Army General was fired during the Obama Administration for comments made in a Rolling Stone interview, the writer pointed out.

Media Didn’t Like McChrystal Until He Started Bashing Trump https://t.co/lSlkxCaqG1 via @LifeZette — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) December 31, 2018

McChrystal called president Trump dishonest in the interview and when the interviewer asked him if he would accept an offer to work for the Trump administration (no such offer had been made), he said he would reject it. The interviewer asked McChrystal if he found Trump to be “immoral” and he responded, “I think so.”

The retired general headed up the Joint Special Operations Command in Afghanistan. He criticized the president and praised outgoing Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis for openly opposing part of Trump’s military strategy.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook