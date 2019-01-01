Fail: Michael Avenatti Predicted Don Jr. Would be Indicted by New Year

Embattled celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti spent the end of 2018 enduring humiliation, as his prediction that Donald Trump Jr. would be indicted before New Year’s Ever never came to pass.

Back in October, Avenatti assured his followers that unidentified prosecutors would indict the president’s son before his birthday, December 21, and urged people who didn’t believe his prediction to merely look at his “record over the last 7 months.”

“Donald Trump Jr. will be indicted before his birthday on 12-31-18,” Avenatti wrote at the time. “If you doubt my prediction, please check my record over the last 7 months. #Winning.”

Donald Trump Jr. will be indicted before his birthday on 12-31-18. If you doubt my prediction, please check my record over the last 7 months. #Winning — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 11, 2018

Days after his initial claim, the 47-year-old doubled down, mocking Don. Jr over his supposed legal troubles and boasting that it could “not happen to a nicer guy.”

.@DonaldJTrumpJr – Can you confirm that you have no reason to believe that you are about to be indicted for making false stmts to federal agents? Asking for some friends. Btw, this could not happen to a nicer guy. Will your father continue his corruption pattern and pardon you? — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 14, 2018

Avenatti’s comments were in reference to the ongoing FBI investigation into alleged Russian collusion, with some speculation that Don. Jr may be indicted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. However, such an indictment is yet to take place, making Avenatti’s prediction incorrect.

On Monday, Avenatti attempted to downplay his failure, asking Don. Jr whether he had been notified of his “pending indictment.”

.@DonaldJTrumpJr (aka Biff): Can you please confirm that you are about to be indicted and have been notified of your pending indictment? If I have any of that wrong, please chime in. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) December 31, 2018

After a sympathetic follower noted the passing of his specified date, Avenatti insisted, “The timing may be slightly off, but the prediction will not be.”

This is a very dynamic situation with alot of moving pieces. The timing may be slightly off, but the prediction will not be. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) December 31, 2018

The false claim is just the latest in a string of major embarrassments for Avenatti, who rose to fame while representing adult actress Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump. In October, a federal judge dismissed her defamation lawsuit, and she was later ordered to pay $293,000 for Trump’s legal fees.

Last month, Avenatti was himself arrested on allegations of domestic violence against a former girlfriend, although prosecutors have since declined to pursue felony charges and have instead referred the case to the city attorney for possible misdemeanor charges.

Amid his rise to fame, the 47-year-old touted himself as a potential candidate for the 2020 Democratic nomination, previously claiming that he would “absolutely” beat Donald Trump in a 2020 run-off. According to polling data released in November, zero (0) percent of Democrats said they want him as their nominee. He has since confirmed that he will not run for president after all.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.