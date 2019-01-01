Hillary Clinton’s New Year’s Post: 2018 Was ‘a Dark Time for Our Country’

Former 2016 Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton penned a gloomy farewell to 2018 on Instagram Monday, calling the year “a dark time for our country.”

“In many ways, 2018 was a dark time for our country. As it ends, I’m grateful to everyone who brought light into it,” Clinton’s post, which showed a photo of her posing with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, and her daughter, Chelsea.

The former presidential candidate and secretary of state then listed what she was thankful for, including open borders, activists, journalists, community organizers for the 2018 elections, and others who fought for her shared “values.”

“Here’s to more light in 2019, and to a shared commitment to make it as bright as possible,” she concluded.

Bill and Hillary Clinton ended 2018 on a lackluster note: the first stop on their 13-city speaking tour in November opened to empty seats. Ticket prices sank low enough in certain cities that the Clintons had to take drastic measures to boost ticket sales, such as selling tickets to their events for half price on Groupon.

Hillary Clinton’s hopes for a third shot at the presidency also seemed to fizzle out in 2018, as many Clinton loyalists—such as former interim Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile—said it was unlikely Clinton would run for president in 2020.