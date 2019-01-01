Oregon Becomes Latest State to Allow Roadkill for Food

Oregon has become the latest state to allow animals mowed down by vehicles to be harvested for human consumption.

The measure, which went into effect Tuesday, allows people to harvest meat from deer and elk which have been struck by vehicles, the Associated Press reported.

Oregon lawmakers first approved the measure— Senate Bill 372— in 2017.

But there is a catch for residents who want to make meat out of roadkill. The law states that residents have to apply for a permit within 24 hours if they want to use the meat of an elk or deer for food.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is sweetening the deal for those who happen to unintentionally strike animals while on the road by providing the “roadkill salvage permits” for free, the Statesman Journal reported.

Drivers who want to obtain one of these permits have to give the animal’s head and antlers to the agency within five business days.

But drivers looking to strike an animal using their vehicles on purpose are out of luck, as it is still illegal under Oregon law to intentionally kill an animal using a vehicle for food.

Oregon joins 20 other states which allow roadkill to be salvaged for human consumption.