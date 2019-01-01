Poll: Most Democrats Pessimistic About 2019

The majority of Democrats are pessimistic about the road ahead in 2019, according to a survey released Tuesday.

An Axios/SurveyMonkey poll found that Democrats were not only less optimistic about the state of the world than their Republican counterparts, but also pessimistic about the state of the economy.

Fifty-four percent of Democrats predicted the economy would do poorly in 2019, compared to the 46 percent of Democrats who predicted the economy would go in a positive direction.

Democrats also had low expectations for President Trump in the new year— 52 percent of the Democrats surveyed predicted President Trump would have a rough year ahead of him.

Despite Democrats’ doom and gloom attitude on the state of the world in 2019, most respondents held pretty optimistic views about things to come in the new year.

More than three-fourths of those surveyed said they were optimistic about what the year had in store for them, and 65 percent of Americans expect the economy to be good or very good in 2019.

When the survey results were broken down by political affiliation, Republicans and independents seemed to have a more positive outlook on the world and state of the economy than their Democratic counterparts.

Ninety percent of Republicans and 63 percent of independents predicted the economy would thrive in 2019.