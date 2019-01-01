Trump Campaign Manager Responds to ‘Jealous’ Mitt Romney: ‘Lacked the Ability to Save This Nation’

Brad Parscale, the campaign manager for President Donald Trump’s re-election bid and former data guru for his successful 2016 presidential campaign, hit back at failed presidential candidate Mitt Romney on Tuesday evening after the Senator-elect from Utah trashed Trump in a Washington Post op-ed alleging that Trump lacked “character.”

Parscale, via Twitter accused Romney of “jealousy,” adding that Romney “lacked the ability to save this nation.”

The truth is @MittRomney lacked the ability to save this nation. @realDonaldTrump has saved it. Jealously is a drink best served warm and Romney just proved it. So sad, I wish everyone had the courage @realDonaldTrump had. https://t.co/mbxoTqbSX6 — Brad Parscale (@parscale) January 2, 2019

Romney had written:

It is well known that Donald Trump was not my choice for the Republican presidential nomination. After he became the nominee, I hoped his campaign would refrain from resentment and name-calling. It did not. When he won the election, I hoped he would rise to the occasion. His early appointments of Rex Tillerson, Jeff Sessions, Nikki Haley, Gary Cohn, H.R. McMaster, Kelly and Mattis were encouraging. But, on balance, his conduct over the past two years, particularly his actions this month, is evidence that the president has not risen to the mantle of the office.

Despite those supposed objections, Romney accepted Trump’s nomination for U.S. Senate last February.

As Breitbart News reported, Romney’s op-ed was only the latest in a long history of backstabbing by Romney, who has received Trump’s endorsement on several occasions, and even sought to serve in the Trump administration as Secretary of State, but has now chosen to trash the president — perhaps with thoughts of a presidential comeback.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

Romney