Two Sisters Accused of Fatally Beating 3-Year-Old for Taking a Cupcake

Two sisters in Georgia who are accused of fatally beating a three-year-old boy for grabbing a cupcake from the kitchen are set to go on trial this week.

Authorities charged Glenndria Morris and LaShirley Morris with multiple felony counts— including murder, aggravated assault, and first-degree cruelty to children— in connection with the death of Kejuan Mason.

Police found Kejuan after officers responded to a call at an Atlanta home in October 2017. Paramedics performed CPR on the boy in attempts to revive him and took him to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say the sisters repeatedly struck Kejuan with a baseball bat and spanked him for taking the cupcake.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office said the boy had bruises throughout his body, from his head down to his buttocks and legs.

Glenndria Morris asked the judge to lower her bond in the summer of 2018, but the boy’s mother made an impassioned plea to the judge and urged him not to reduce the bond. The judge sided with the grandmother and denied Glenndria’s request.

Both are set to go on trial starting this Thursday.