WATCH: Feminist Promotes Abortion to Children

A leader of a movement that urges women to brag about having an abortion promoted the procedure to children in a video from Cut’s HiHo on the YouTube channel.

In the segment titled, “Kids Meet Someone Who’s Had an Abortion,” Amelia Bonow – who created the “Shout Your Abortion” movement that recently published a coffee table book celebrating abortion – boasts about having an abortion to the children.

In her conversation with the children, Bonow denies she was being “reckless” with sex when she and her sex partner took a “short cut” and chose to have unprotected sex.

Bonow describes abortion to the children as a procedure that “sucks out the pregnancy,” and compares it to going to the dentist. If that is not shocking enough, Bonow then tells the children abortion is part of “God’s plan.”

“You go to the doctor, and they put this little straw inside of your cervix, and then inside of your uterus, and then they just suck the pregnancy out,” Bonow tells two young girls who ask her what happens during an abortion. “And it was like a crappy dentist appointment or something. It was just like, ‘This is a body thing that’s kind of uncomfortable,’ but then it was over, and I felt really just grateful that I wasn’t pregnant anymore.”

Bonow then asks a young boy if he believes there are times when abortion is not right.

“I want to say if, like, you are being reckless [or] if there’s nothing wrong going on,” the boy replies.

“Do we want people to just have all those babies?” Bonow retorts.

“No,” the boy answers.

“So, what do we do with them?” she questions.

“Put them up for adoption,” the boy states.

But Bonow continues to disagree with the boy, insisting that putting her baby up for adoption would still force her “to create life.”

“I feel like if I am forced to create life, I have lost the right to my own life,” she states. “I should be the one to decide if my body creates a life. Even if you give a kid up for adoption, you still have a kid out there somewhere.”

When the two girls – one of whom identifies as Catholic – tell Bonow they believe the decision to have an abortion belongs to the person, Bonow says, “I feel supported by that.”

In Bonow’s next piece of indoctrination, she tells the children the word “pro-life” is “propaganda, because often the people that say that don’t want to take care of people who have babies that they can’t afford and then are totally poor.”

“They want to deprive people access to healthcare,” she insists. “And I’m just like, ‘You guys aren’t pro-life. I’m pro-life.’”

At the conclusion of the video, one teen asks Bonow if she has any tattoos. Bonow then turns her bottom lip out to reveal her tattoo of the word “abortion.”