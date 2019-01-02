Billionaire Kochs Plot DACA Amnesty, Vow Not to Support Trump in 2020

The pro-mass immigration Koch brothers’ network of billionaire, donor class organizations will push an expansive amnesty for illegal aliens this year while vowing not to financially support President Trump’s 2020 re-election bid.

In a leaked email obtained by Time Magazine, the Koch brothers’ network of organizations — which includes Americans for Prosperity, the LIBRE Initiative, and Freedom Partners — have their sights set on an amnesty for the at least 3.5 million illegal aliens who are enrolled and eligible for President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The Koch brothers’ organizations claim Americans have a “commitment” to providing amnesty to DACA illegal aliens, though doing so would strain the country’s social safety net intended for U.S. citizens.

“These are people who have already demonstrated their commitment and contribution to this country – and in 2019 our country can do the same for them,” the Koch network email stated.

The Kochs’ push for DACA amnesty this year comes as the billionaires and donor class checked two items off their wish list in the last two years of Trump’s presidency: Tax cuts and criminal justice reform.

Meanwhile, plans to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, reduce legal immigration levels, and implement mandatory E-Verify to reduce illegal competition against American workers have stalled.

Though the Trump administration has provided the Koch network and its billionaire donors with those two major legislative wins, the libertarian organizations are already vowing not to support the president, financially, in his 2020 re-election bid against a slew of Democrat candidates.

“We are making significant investments to unite the country and address critical issues that will help people improve their lives,” Koch spokesman James Davis told TIME. “This starts with a major new initiative to fight poverty in America, and following on the success of the First Step Act in December continuing to build broad-based policy coalitions on issues from education reform to immigration. These will include a significant investment to support policy champions in Senate, House and state races. This is where we can make the biggest difference for millions of Americans.” [Emphasis added]

Most recently, the Koch network lobbied the Trump administration not to enforce an existing law whereby foreign nationals seeking to permanently resettle in the U.S. would need to prove that they will not become drains on the American taxpayer.

Billionaire Koch Brothers: ‘Serious Mistake’ to End Welfare-Dependent Immigration to U.S.https://t.co/2ewhRKABxk — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) December 15, 2018

The immigration controls would be a boon for American taxpayers in the form of an annual $57.4 billion tax cut — the amount taxpayers spend every year on paying for the welfare, crime, and schooling costs of the country’s mass importation of 1.5 million new, mostly low-skilled legal immigrants.