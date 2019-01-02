Bloomberg: Democrat-Led Gun Control Push Could Strengthen NRA

Bloomberg.com is warning that a Democrat-led gun control push in the coming Congress could strengthen the NRA.

In fact, Bloomberg suggests the NRA “may be about to reap a bounty” due to the aggressive gun control agenda advertised by the incoming Democrat majority. They report: “If history is any guide, a Democratic push for gun control measures once the party assumes control of the House of Representatives in January would send money pouring into the NRA’s coffers before the 2020 election.”

Bloomberg pointed to the surge in NRA membership, gun sales, and donations to the fight for gun rights during Obama’s presidency:

The massive growth in membership revenue coincided with the record demand for guns, ammunition, and associated products that occurred during President Barack Obama’s second term. As his administration pressured Congress to pass gun safety laws in response to Sandy Hook, sales exploded. Guy Lemakos, owner of Phoenix Ordnance in Pinellas Park, Fla., says he couldn’t keep items in stock, while others became so expensive he wouldn’t carry them even when they were available. “We probably did 10 years of business in four,” he says.

Bloomberg’s warnings come after incoming Democrat majority members have stressed their intention to pursue numerous gun controls.

For example, on December 5, 2018, Breitbart News reported that House Democrat plan to criminalize private gun sales. The push to ban such sales will be spearheaded by Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA), who wants to require a background check before a home owner is allowed to buy a gun from his neighbor or an employee buys a gun from a co-worker or employer. He even wants a son to get a background check before a father can give him a gun as a gift.

Mother Jones reports that Thompson met with the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, Everytown for Gun Safety, the Center for American Progress, the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, and other gun control groups, to ask them what type of legislation they wanted to the incoming majority to pursue. A bill criminalizing private gun sales was on their wish list.

Ironically, mass public attackers do not acquire their guns via private sales, so criminalizing such sales will do nothing to deter future attacks.

Nearly every mass public shooter of the 21st century acquired his guns via a background check. The exceptions were those who stole their guns.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio.