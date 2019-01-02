Aspects of California’s gun confiscation laws broadened on January 1, 2019, as the state added ammunition and certain magazines to the list of items that can be confiscated when firearms are seized.

KRCR reports that Senate Bill 1200, which Gov. Jerry Brown (D) signed into law, “adds ammunition and bullet drums to the list of items related to firearms that can be confiscated.”

This means that police executing a Gun Violence Restraining Order can not only sweep a gun owner’s home for firearms, but for ammunition and certain firearm accessories as well.

Other California gun controls which took effect January 1, 2019, include an expansion of training requirements necessary to acquire a concealed carry permit and inclusion of certain misdemeanors as justification for a lifetime ban on gun ownership.

The Wall Street Journal reports that misdemeanor domestic violence charges–such as “harmful touching of a spouse, roommate or dating partner”–can now be treated on part with domestic violence felonies and result in a total forfeiture of Second Amendment rights.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.