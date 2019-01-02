President Donald Trump defended his decision to fire his Defense Secretary Gen. Jim Mattis, saying he was not pleased with progress on the war in Afghanistan.

“What’s he done for me? How has he done in Afghanistan? Not too good, not too good,” Trump said. “I’m not happy with what he’s done in Afghanistan, and I shouldn’t be happy.”

Trump said that he did a lot to get hundreds of billions of dollars for Mattis to rebuild the United States military but got nothing from Mattis in return.

“I hope he does well … as you know President Obama fired him and essentially so did I,” Trump said.

The president defended his decision to leave Syria, a decision that drove Mattis to send Trump a letter of resignation. Despite Mattis setting his departure date for February, Trump asked for it to be sooner.

“Syria was lost long ago … we’re talking about sand and death.” Trump said.

He pointed to visits with wounded soldiers from the Middle East at Walter Reid military hospital.

“I don’t want that,” Trump said. “I want to rebuild our country”

Trump said he would continue to pull troops from Syria and the Middle East, despite his support for the Kurds, who teamed up with the United States to fight Islamic State terrorists.

“We want to protect the Kurds, but we don’t want to be in Syria forever,” Trump says.