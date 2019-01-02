Donald Trump: Mitt Romney Fights Me More than He Did Barack Obama

President Donald Trump further ridiculed failed presidential candidate Mitt Romney for continuing to criticize him and his presidency.

“If he fought really hard against President Obama like he does against me, he would have won the election,” Trump said.

Romney criticized Trump in a Washington Post op-ed for failing to “seize the mantle” of the presidency by leading with dignity to inspire the world, criticizing his bad approval numbers around the globe.

“I was expecting something, but I’m surprised he did it this quickly,” Trump said, noting that he expected criticism from Romney, despite his endorsement. Romney ran and won his race for Senator of Utah with Trump’s endorsement in 2018.

“I wish Mitt could be more of a team player,” Trump said. “I endorsed him and he thanked me profusely.”

Trump defended his low approval ratings in foreign countries, noting that he was elected as president of the United States.

“I shouldn’t be popular in Europe. If I were popular in Europe I wouldn’t be doing my job,” he said.