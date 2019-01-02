Donald Trump Prints Poster-Size Game of Thrones Meme Warning Iran

President Donald Trump continued sending a message to Iran on Wednesday, during a meeting with his cabinet at the White House.

As the president spoke, it was impossible to ignore the giant poster-size image warning Iran that “sanctions were coming.”

The meme was first deployed by the president in November 2018 on Twitter, despite earning disapproval from HBO and Game of Thrones stars.

“We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes,” HBO said in a statement to TIME. They also responded on Twitter.