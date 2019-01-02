Homeowner Shoots, Kills Intrusion Suspect on New Year’s Day

A homeowner shot and killed a home invasion suspect in Ionia County, Michigan, on New Year’s Day.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office (ISCO) reports that the suspect broke into the home around 10:30 p.m., claiming someone was pursuing him.

ICSO notes:

The homeowner of the residence, once arming himself with a firearm went outside with the man but could not locate anyone or any evidence that anyone else was outside or had been chasing the intruder when he came into their home uninvited. When the parties re-entered the home a short time later, the man reportedly began acting very erratically and became very angry with the homeowner, and then assaulted the homeowner.

WOOD 8 reports that the homeowner then responded by shooting the suspect dead.

The suspect was “identified as 40-year-old Justin Eddy of Lansing.” The ICSO found “no connection” between Eddy and the homeowner, but they do believe alcohol and drugs may be “factors in the case.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.