Illegal Alien Officially Charged with Murdering California Officer Ron Singh

California prosecutors have officially charged illegal alien Gustavo Perez Arriaga with murdering 33-year-old Newman, California police officer Ronil Singh.

The day after Christmas, Singh pulled Perez Arriaga over on suspicion of drunk driving. That’s when police say the illegal alien shot Singh. Over his police radio, Singh called out “shots fired,” and as police arrived at the scene of the traffic stop, they found the officer with a gunshot wound.

Singh was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died, leaving behind his wife Anamika and their newborn five-month-old son.

Perez Arriaga was arrested last week for the killing of Singh — a legal immigrant from Fiji — but was officially charged with the murder of a law enforcement officer on Wednesday. The illegal alien had been caught by police after a more than 50-hour manhunt where officials said Perez Arriaga was planning to flee the U.S. to Mexico.

“On or about December 26, 2018, defendant did commit a felony, MURDER, violation of Section 187(a) of the California Penal Code, in that the defendant did willfully, unlawfully, and feloniously and with malice aforethought murder NEWMAN POLICE CORPORAL RONIL SINGH, a human being,” the criminal complaint reads.

The criminal complaint states that because Singh was a peace officer and Perez Arriaga shot and killed himf “deliberately and with premeditation,” the suspect could be eligible for the death penalty.

It remains unclear whether prosecutors will seek the death penalty against the illegal alien.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency confirmed to Breitbart News on Sunday that Perez Arriaga, the main suspect in the killing, was never properly turned over to federal immigration authorities despite his two previous arrests for drunk driving.

“We remain deeply concerned that California’s sanctuary laws continue to undermine public safety and cause preventable crimes by restricting law enforcement cooperation and allowing public safety threats back into the community to re-offend,” an ICE spokesperson told Breitbart News in a statement.

Law enforcement officials also said Perez Arriaga was a “known” gang member but continued to go undetected by federal immigration officials due to California’s sanctuary state law.

Seven illegal aliens, including Perez Arriaga’s two brothers and girlfriend, were arrested for allegedly helping the illegal alien evade arrest. Four of the seven illegal aliens have been charged with aiding a suspect evade arrest, though they have all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Days before New Year’s Eve, thousands from around the Newman community held a candlelight vigil to remember Singh, whom residents and co-workers described as an “American patriot” and “an unbelievable person” with “such a big heart.”

The Stanislaus County Sheriff Department has set up a memorial fund for the Singh family. Readers can donate here.