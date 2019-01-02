In a subtle jab at her colleague of a certain age, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), millennial Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said on Twitter that it is policies not social media that are important to gaining support.

Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, tweeted on New Year’s Day after Warren posted her video on her Instagram account on New Year’s Eve.

A few social media ideas for public servants looking to build an audience:

– Endorse Single-Payer Medicare for All

– Hold Wall Street Accountable

– Make Min Wage = Living Wage

– Cancel Puerto Rican Debt

– End For-Profit Prisons & ICE Detention

– Fight for a #GreenNewDeal — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 2, 2019

A few more ways to gain traction:

– Support a Federal Jobs Guarantee

– Bailout Student Debt

– Legalize Marijuana & Explore Reparations, Baby Bonds Here’s our Student Loan Cancellation Digital Town Hall w/ @StephanieKelton (from before my primary win!): https://t.co/A1QEZhniUQ pic.twitter.com/s0NeG2IMNr — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 2, 2019

She added to the list in a second tweet:

In the video taken in what seems to be her kitchen, Warren excused herself as the filming begins.

“Hold on a sec,” Warren says. “I’m going to get me a beer.”

When her husband comes into the room, she offers him a beer, which he declines.

“Who have we got here so far?” Warren says, staring into what was most likely her smartphone. “Skylar and 14 others. Hello!”

Warren was widely panned for the video, including in a commentary published in the Boston Globe, her home state newspaper that has repeatedly defended her Native American ancestry claim and generally fawns over the lawmaker.

The Globe commentary said:

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren may have set a new land-speed record in presidential campaign trail gaffes. Just hours after announcing her 2020 Exploratory Committee, with her first Iowa stop freshly booked, Warren went full Dukakis. Not the wonky version of former Gov. Michael Dukakis. Credit where credit is due, Warren knows how to breathe fire when preaching to the choir with her warmed-over Occupy economics. No, we’re talking helmeted Dukakis. Dukakis in that ridiculous tank shot that helped doom his 1988 White House run. The most authentic thing about the video, in fact, was its bogusness: Warren once again trying to pretend she is something she is not.

“Here’s to 2019 and changing the world,” Warren said in the video.

